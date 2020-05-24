Jean Theresa Conroy
of Dracut

Jean Theresa (Fowler) Conroy, 72, of Dracut passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, John T. "Jock" Conroy III. She was born in Lowell, MA, the daughter of the late John S. and Carolyn (Allen) Fowler.

Jean was educated at Keith Hall in Lowell, graduating with the Class of 1966. She earned her Associate's Degree in Business from Fisher Jr. College in Cambridge, and also attended the University of Massachusetts, Lowell.

For over 25 years, she was a computer programmer with the Massachusetts State Police at the Concord Barracks, from where she retired.

Jean treasured her family and was a beloved fixture at family gatherings. The room would light up when she and Jock arrived.

Jean loved to travel, including an African Safari with her sister and brother-in-law in 2017. She enjoyed excursions to her "happy place" – the casino – with her beloved mother-in-law, Mary "Mimi" Conroy, and Sarah Conroy. She also loved animals and volunteered at the MSPCA Nevins Farm.

She is survived by her son John T. Conroy IV of Dracut, MA, a daughter Shannon J. Conroy of Westford, MA, a grandson Timothy J. Conroy of Dracut, MA, her mother-in-law Mary "Mimi" Conroy, her brother, Allen Fowler and his wife Joyce of Londonderry, NH, two sisters Nancy DiMeo and her husband Robert of Dunstable, and Carolyn Barney and her husband Chuck (deceased) of Groton, MA, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Conroy

Her visitation will be live streamed on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 3-5pm at www.dolanfuneralhome.com. Drive-thru visitation will be offered for those who would like to pay their respects from a distance from 5-7pm at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX STREET, CHELMSFORD, MA. Arrangements are by DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 978-251-4041. Online guestbook is available at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.



View the online memorial for Jean Theresa Conroy


Published in Lowell Sun on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Dolan Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 22, 2020
We will miss you Jeannie at the beach.
So sorry Jock, Shannon and Timmy!
Joan
