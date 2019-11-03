|
Of Chelmsford
Jean Wood, 76, of Chelmsford, MA and formerly of Tyngsborough, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Palm Center in Chelmsford, MA. Raised in Rutland, MA she was the daughter of the late Elmer Reginald and Bernice May (Bollivar) Wood.
Jean was a Tool & Die maker in the Worcester, MA area for many years. She moved into the Printed Circuit Board industry working for ECC Corporation before relocating to Wetumpka, Alabama in the early 90's. She retired from Webster Industries in Montgomery, AL in 2008. Alabama stayed near and dear to her heart.
In her younger years Jean was a semi pro golfer and enjoyed camping, gardening, baseball and traveling around the U.S. in her RV. Ms. Wood became an avid Alabama Crimson Tide football fan while residing in Alabama. Later in life she passed the retirement years crocheting, knitting, and watching as much baseball and football as she could find on TV.
Jean is survived by her daughter, Robin Place and her husband Marc of Chelmsford, a brother, William Wood and his wife Mary of Millbury, MA, two sisters, Virginia Lang of Ontario, OR, and Lucille "Susie" Pare and her husband Don of Wetumpka, AL, three nieces and her beloved friend Jamie McGrath of Caledonia, NY.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her Remembrance Service on Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 2:00 – 4:30 PM at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, Burial in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton, MA will be at a later date.
