Farmer & Dee Funeral Home Inc
16 Lee St
Tewksbury, MA 01876
(978) 851-7411
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Polish Church,
340 High St
Lowell, MA
View Map
Resources
Jeanette J. Lawless


1921 - 2019
Jeanette J. Lawless Obituary
Holy Trinity Polish

Church Communicant

TEWKSBURY

Jeanette J. (Karwoski) Lawless, age 98, a resident of Tewksbury for 44 years, passed away at her home on Sunday, October 27, 2019.

She was the beloved wife of John F. Lawless, who passed away on July 12, 2004.

Born in Chelsea on July 29, 1921, she was the daughter of the late Felix Karwoski and the late Jozefa (Walkuska) Karwoski.

Jeanette was raised in Chelsea, attended St. Stanislaus Parochial School, and graduated from Chelsea High School in 1939.

Jeanette resided in Chelsea and Everett until moving to Tewksbury in 1975.

Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a secretary by the Dept. of Agriculture, and previously worked at the Chelsea Naval Hospital.

She enjoyed sewing, knitting, and traveling to Poland and Ireland.

Jeanette was a member of the Holy Trinity Polish Church Senior Citizens Club in Lowell.

Survivors include her children, Barbara A. O'Connell and her husband Brian Carroll of Tewksbury, John F. Lawless, Jr. and his wife Barbara of Tewksbury, and Gregory P. Lawless and his wife Helen of Melrose; her grandson, Michael V. Lawless; her sister, Irene Golembeski of Tewksbury; also several nieces and nephews.

Jeanette was the sister of the late Felix and Vincent Karwoski.

LAWLESS

Jeanette J. (Karwoski). Calling hours are Sunday, Nov. 3, from 2-6 p.m. at the Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee St., Tewksbury. Her funeral procession will begin on Monday, Nov. 4, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by her Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at the Holy Trinity Polish Church, 340 High St., Lowell. Interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Holy Trinity Polish Church, 340 High St., Lowell, MA 01852. www.farmeranddee.com.



Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 31, 2019
