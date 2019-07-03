|
Loving Mother, Grandmother, and Friend
Formerly of Chelmsford
LOWELL
Jeanmarie (Znoj) Savard, age 69, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019, at Lowell General Hospital, after a long battle with illness.
Born in Lowell, MA, on May 24, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Walter J. and Margaret (O'Connor) Znoj. Jeanmarie was a former resident of Chelmsford, and graduated from Chelmsford High School in 1968. Following her education, she was a bookkeeper for Scannell Boiler Works in Lowell for many years.
Those who knew Jeanmarie found her to always be the life of the party. She was a lovable, outgoing person who would do anything in her power to make someone smile. Spending time with her family and friends was her favorite thing, especially her granddaughter Jenna, who was the light of her life. Whether she was telling it like it is or giving her signature "whatever" response, Jeanmarie's wit and spark for life will be dearly missed by all who were lucky enough to know her. She also enjoyed going to bingo and watching her favorite shows, bull riding and golf, on tv.
Surviving Jeanmarie is her beloved daughter, Melissa Ann Savard of Lowell; her granddaughter, Jenna Marie Pimentel of Lowell; her two sisters, Patricia Bellefeuille of Dracut, and Marjorie Caron and her husband John of Westford; her dear friend Ronald Couloume of Lowell; her very special caretaker Lilli Silva of Dracut; several nieces and nephews as well as many relatives and close friends.
Jeanmarie was the beloved sister of the late Catherine Swanson, sister-in-law of the late Thomas Bellefeuille and Godmother of the late Timmy Bellefeuille.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the 3rd and 4th floor nurses and doctors at Lowell General Hospital for their incredible care during her stay, as well as D'Youville Senior Care and Merrimack Valley Hospice for the kindness and compassion they showed for Jeanmarie.
Savard
Her funeral mass will be held on Friday, July 5th, at 11:00AM, at St. Mary Magdalen Church, 95 Lakeview Avenue, Tyngsboro, MA. Per Jeanmarie's wishes, there will not be any calling hours and burial will be private. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made in Jeanmarie's memory to Joslin Clinic Diabetes Research Foundation, One Joslin Place, Boston, MA 02215. To leave an online message or condolence, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com
