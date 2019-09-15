|
Jeanne A. (Schaejbe) Hall, age 84, died Friday, September 13, 2019 at Lowell General Hospital.
She was the beloved wife of John L. Hall to whom she was married 51 years. Born in Somerville, February 23, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Vernard and Genevieve (Terelak) Schaejbe. Jean was a retired agent for Stop & Shop. Jeanne was an animal lover; one of her many jobs was grooming dogs. Besides her husband, she is survived by her two children, Robert F. Harvey and his wife, Susan P. of Quincy and Deborah J. Harriman and her husband, Jeffrey of Shapleigh, Maine; her sister, Barbara B. Esdra of Saugus and her two brothers, Vernard A. Schaejbe and his wife, Mary of Arlington and Daniel MacDonald and his wife, Joanne of Stoughton. She also leaves her 13 loving grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Jeanne is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and dear friends, including Officer Joe Smith. She was also the mother of the late William V. Harvey and the late Kathleen A. Gonyer and was the loving grandmother of the late Robert "Bobby" Harvey and Rebecca Gonyer.
of Billerica, September 13, 2019, Jeanne A. (Schaejbe) Hall, age 84. Beloved wife of John L. Hall to whom she was married 51 years. Funeral from the Burns Funeral Home, 354 Boston Rd., (Rt. 3A), Billerica, Wednesday, September 18 at 9:00 AM followed by a funeral mass in St. Theresa's Church, Billerica at 10:00 AM. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting hours, Tuesday, 4:00 – 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Jeanne's name to MSPCA at Nevins Farm, Methuen. https://www.mspca.org. Interment, Fox Hill Cemetery. www.burnsfuneralhomes.com
