1/1
Jeanne C. Pinard
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
of Dracut; 85

Dracut

Jeanne C. Pinard, a Dracut resident passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020 following a period of declining health. She was 85.

Born in Lowell on August 1, 1935, she was the daughter of Albert and Cora (Adams) Pinard. Jeanne grew up in Dracut and graduated from the former St. Louis Academy, Merrimack College, where she graduated first in her class. She went on to graduate from Boston College and Rivier University and held various degrees in education and theology.

Jeanne worked many years for the Archdiocese of Boston, where she served as the director of religious education for the archdiocese and several parishes.

When not working Jeanne enjoyed traveling, especially to Paris and other countries in Europe, including Ireland. She also loved to entertain.

Survivors include her brother and sister-in-law Robert and Marie Pinard of Dracut; a niece and several nephews. She was also the sister of the late Roger and Thomas Pinard.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions her funeral services were held privately. Donations in her memory may be made to Catholic Charities New Hampshire, 215 Myrtle Street, Manchester, NH 03104-4354 or www.cc-nh.org/donate For condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com



View the online memorial for Jeanne C. Pinard


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McKenna-Ouellette D'Amato - A Life Celebration Home
327 Hildreth Street
Lowell, MA 01850
(978) 458-6183
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by lowellsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 3, 2020
So sorry to learn of Jeanne's passing. She was a wonderful person.
Lucille Charbonneau
Friend
October 2, 2020
Knew Jeanne for many years. So sorry to learn of her passing, she was a good woman.
Ruth Sullivan
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved