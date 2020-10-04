of Dracut; 85
Jeanne C. Pinard, a Dracut resident passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020 following a period of declining health. She was 85.
Born in Lowell on August 1, 1935, she was the daughter of Albert and Cora (Adams) Pinard. Jeanne grew up in Dracut and graduated from the former St. Louis Academy, Merrimack College, where she graduated first in her class. She went on to graduate from Boston College and Rivier University and held various degrees in education and theology.
Jeanne worked many years for the Archdiocese of Boston, where she served as the director of religious education for the archdiocese and several parishes.
When not working Jeanne enjoyed traveling, especially to Paris and other countries in Europe, including Ireland. She also loved to entertain.
Survivors include her brother and sister-in-law Robert and Marie Pinard of Dracut; a niece and several nephews. She was also the sister of the late Roger and Thomas Pinard.
Due to Covid 19 restrictions her funeral services were held privately. Donations in her memory may be made to Catholic Charities New Hampshire, 215 Myrtle Street, Manchester, NH 03104-4354 or www.cc-nh.org/donate
