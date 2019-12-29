|
Jeanne Florence Martel
Jeanne Florence (Mireault) Martel, age 70 passed away peacefully on December 15, 2019 in Naples, FL, surrounded by her family and friends.
Jeanne Martel was born 7/30/1949 in Lowell, MA and is the daughter of the late Arthur & Florence Mireault.
Jeanne Martel was a devoted wife, mother of six children, and grandmother of 17. She was born and raised in Lowell, MA. Jeanne graduated from Lowell High School in 1967. After high school she met Gerard Martel who was a member of the United States Military. Jeanne and Gerard spent some time overseas until returning back to the states and settling in Tewksbury, MA to start a family of their own.
Jeanne was an influential member of the community. She was a member of St Marie's Church in Lowell, MA where she ran the CYO. She was also an intricate part of the community as a crossing guard for the town of Tewksbury. In addition to these numerous accomplishments Jeanne had obtained her talents were unmeasurable; from her love of reading, to her sewing, her passion for ancestry, and her relentless efforts to support her husband in his local racing community.
Jeanne and Gerard enjoyed spending their winters in Naples, FL.
Jeanne is survived by her husband Gerard Leo Martel of Tewksbury with whom she shared 51 years of marriage and her six children. Carrie Martel of Dracut, MA, Christy (Martel) Robbins and her husband Chuck Robbins of Hudson, NH, Candia (Martel) Reitano and her husband Steven Reitano of Tewksbury, MA, Gerard E Martel and his wife Christina (Ryan) Martel of Tewksbury, MA, Chelynne Martel of Pelham, NH and Casey Martel of Tewksbury. She was also grandmother to 17 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, and many close friends.
She is preceded in death by her brother Arthur (Bocker) Mireault Jr.
There will be a Celebration of Her Life in May.
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 29, 2019