|
|
Loving sister and aunt
LOWELL
Jeanne I. (Newton) Carnevale, age 80, a longtime resident of the Pawtucketville section of Lowell, passed away peacefully on July 6, 2019, at the Lowell General Hospital surrounded by family who loved her dearly. She was the loving wife of the late Joseph M. Carnevale who died in 1993.
Born in Lowell on April 3, 1939, she was a daughter of the late James and Bertha (Marchand) Newton.
Jeanne worked in the offices at Courier Citizen for many years before retirement.
She was an active parishioner of the Parish of St. Rita, where she volunteered for many years as an office assistant. She was also a member of the St. Rita's Women's Club.
She enjoyed reading, knitting and most of all traveling with her family.
She is survived by a sister and brother-in-law, Doris Marcotte and her husband Alfred of Hudson, NH; two sisters-in-law, Mary Milot of Dracut and Virginia Sheehan of Lowell; ten nieces and nine nephews, Nancy McQuade of IL, Deborah Haist of MD, Kelly MacDonald of NH, Kerry Sheehan of MA, Judy Roscoe of MA, Nancy Breck of MA, Cindy Plourde of NH, Katherine Dunn of AZ, Lisa Dunn of AZ, Carlene Pappas of NH, Thomas Marcotte of MA, Martin McMahon of MA, Joseph Creegan of MA, Paul Creegan of MA, Carl Makarewicz, MD of FL, John Carnevale of MA, Daniel Vale of NH, Gary Dunn of AZ, and Thomas Dunn of AZ; also many great-nieces and great-nephews and many dear friends.
She was also the sister of the late Dorothy "Betty" McMahon and her late husband Martin McMahon.
CARNEVALE
Relatives and friends will be received at the TYNGSBOROUGH FUNERAL HOME, 4 Cassaway Dr., Tyngsborough on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. Funeral Friday morning with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in the Parish of Saint Rita, 158 Mammoth Road, Lowell. Committal services will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the , Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For online condolences or directions, please visit www.tyngsboroughfhuneralhome.com. Funeral Directors Roland W. Martin and Daniel R. Martin.
View the online memorial for Jeanne I. (Newton) Carnevale
Published in Lowell Sun on July 10, 2019