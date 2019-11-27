|
|
of Wilmington
Wilmington
Jeanne M. (Fenlon) Giroux, age 85, of Wilmington, passed away surrounded by family on November 25, 2019. Jeanne was the beloved wife of Howard "Tad" Giroux, devoted mother of the late Kevin Giroux, Michele (Giroux) Higgs & her husband Steve of Bradenton, FL, Robin (Giroux) Halpin & her fiancé Ken Demps of Waterford, MI, Lisa (Giroux) Bozzella & her husband Michael, Eddie Giroux & his wife Brenda and John Giroux & his wife Carolyn, all of Wilmington. Loving "Nana" of Michael, Brianne & Jesse, Devin, the late Josh, the late Ryan Mary & Nolan, Chad & Shelby, Patrick, Joey, Shawn & Steven and Kelly, Michaela & Madisyn. Jeanne was the dear sister to Beatrice "Bea" (Fenlon) Boring & her husband Ed of Aldie, VA, Geri (Fenlon) Gotaas & her husband Arnold "Arnie" of Muskegon, MI, John "Paul" Fenlon of Tewksbury & the late Barbara Fenlon and Donna (Fenlon) Mutchler & her husband Bruce of Plymouth, and special sister-in-law of Ginny Fenlon of Hampton, NH.
Giroux
Family and friends will gather at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave., (Rte. 62), Wilmington on Saturday, November 30th at 11:00 am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Thomas of Villanova Church, 126 Middlesex Ave., Wilmington at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow in Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. Visiting hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Friday, November 29th from 4:00-8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jeanne's memory may be made to New England Pediatric Care, 78 Boston Rd, North Billerica, MA 01862 or Special Olympics of Massachusetts, 36 Newbury St, Boston, MA 02116. www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Jeanne M. (Fenlon) Giroux
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 27, 2019