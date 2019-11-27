Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Services
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
(978) 658-4744
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Thomas of Villanova Church
126 Middlesex Ave.
Wilmington, MA
View Map
Jeanne M. (Fenlon) Giroux


1934 - 2019
Jeanne M. (Fenlon) Giroux Obituary
of Wilmington

Wilmington

Jeanne M. (Fenlon) Giroux, age 85, of Wilmington, passed away surrounded by family on November 25, 2019. Jeanne was the beloved wife of Howard "Tad" Giroux, devoted mother of the late Kevin Giroux, Michele (Giroux) Higgs & her husband Steve of Bradenton, FL, Robin (Giroux) Halpin & her fiancé Ken Demps of Waterford, MI, Lisa (Giroux) Bozzella & her husband Michael, Eddie Giroux & his wife Brenda and John Giroux & his wife Carolyn, all of Wilmington. Loving "Nana" of Michael, Brianne & Jesse, Devin, the late Josh, the late Ryan Mary & Nolan, Chad & Shelby, Patrick, Joey, Shawn & Steven and Kelly, Michaela & Madisyn. Jeanne was the dear sister to Beatrice "Bea" (Fenlon) Boring & her husband Ed of Aldie, VA, Geri (Fenlon) Gotaas & her husband Arnold "Arnie" of Muskegon, MI, John "Paul" Fenlon of Tewksbury & the late Barbara Fenlon and Donna (Fenlon) Mutchler & her husband Bruce of Plymouth, and special sister-in-law of Ginny Fenlon of Hampton, NH.

Giroux

Family and friends will gather at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave., (Rte. 62), Wilmington on Saturday, November 30th at 11:00 am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Thomas of Villanova Church, 126 Middlesex Ave., Wilmington at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow in Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. Visiting hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Friday, November 29th from 4:00-8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jeanne's memory may be made to New England Pediatric Care, 78 Boston Rd, North Billerica, MA 01862 or Special Olympics of Massachusetts, 36 Newbury St, Boston, MA 02116. www.nicholsfuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Jeanne M. (Fenlon) Giroux
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 27, 2019
