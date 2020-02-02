|
Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt and Friend
BILLERICA
Jeanne M. (Mercier) Goodwin, age 75, beloved wife of Richard L. Goodwin, died Friday at their home after a lengthy illness.
She was born in Revere in 1944, a daughter of the late William and Ethel (McLaughlin) Mercier.
Besides her husband, she is survived by her two daughters, Janice Goodwin of Billerica and Suzanne Wensky and her husband, Allen Wensky, of Columbia, MD; one sister, Carol Bugbee, of East Sandwich; and her beloved grandson, Tyler Wensky.
Of Billerica, Jan 31, Jeanne M. (Mercier) Goodwin. Visiting hours will be held Monday 4-7pm at SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 66 Concord Rd., Billerica. A Funeral Mass will be held in St. Mary Church, Billerica, on Tuesday 10am. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Burial in Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica, following the Funeral Mass. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 30 Speen St. Framingham, MA 01701. Funeral Director Dean M. Laurendeau. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 2, 2020