Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
(978) 667-9934
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary Church
Billerica, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanne Goodwin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanne M. Goodwin


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanne M. Goodwin Obituary
Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt and Friend

BILLERICA

Jeanne M. (Mercier) Goodwin, age 75, beloved wife of Richard L. Goodwin, died Friday at their home after a lengthy illness.

She was born in Revere in 1944, a daughter of the late William and Ethel (McLaughlin) Mercier.

Besides her husband, she is survived by her two daughters, Janice Goodwin of Billerica and Suzanne Wensky and her husband, Allen Wensky, of Columbia, MD; one sister, Carol Bugbee, of East Sandwich; and her beloved grandson, Tyler Wensky.

GOODWIN

Of Billerica, Jan 31, Jeanne M. (Mercier) Goodwin. Visiting hours will be held Monday 4-7pm at SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 66 Concord Rd., Billerica. A Funeral Mass will be held in St. Mary Church, Billerica, on Tuesday 10am. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Burial in Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica, following the Funeral Mass. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 30 Speen St. Framingham, MA 01701. Funeral Director Dean M. Laurendeau. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com



View the online memorial for Jeanne M. Goodwin
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -