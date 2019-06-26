Lowell Sun Obituaries
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
(978) 957-5032
Memorial service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
of Nashua, NH

NASHUA

Jeanne Sarris, age 67, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Nashua on Friday June 21, 2019.

Born in Lowell, MA on April 11, 1952, she was a daughter of the late John J. Mele, Jr. and Pauline (Lessard) Mele. Jeanne graduated from St. Louis de France High School, and following her education, went on to work for Raytheon as a data analyst for 23 years, until her retirement.

Being at home was Jeanne's absolute favorite thing to do. She enjoyed reading her Kindle, gardening, and watching CNN. She also enjoyed traveling when she could, especially cruises. Jeanne was know to love her family in her own special way, and she will be deeply missed by all of them.

Jeanne is survived by her 8 beloved siblings, Ernest Lessard of Charlestown, NH, Michael Mele and his wife Linda of Methuen, Karen Mele-Kalhauser of Tyngsboro, Doreen Gentile of Derry, NH, John Mele and his wife Patricia of Tucson, AZ, Camella Mele of Sandown, NH, Christine Mele of Nashua, NH, and Arthur Mele and his wife Stephanie of Nashua, NH, as well as many dear nieces and nephews.

She was the half sister of the late Robert Lessard and Joseph "Ray" Lessard.

Sarris

Family and friends are invited to attend Jeanne's Memorial Service on Thursday, June 27 at 3 p.m. As an expression of sympathy, donations in Jeanne's honor may be made to The , 300 5th Ave., Waltham, MA 02451. To leave an online message or condolence, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com.



Published in Lowell Sun on June 26, 2019
