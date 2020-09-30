of Lowell...age 100
LOWELL - Jeannette A. (Martin) Hall, age 100 passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
Jeannette was a lifelong resident of Lowell. She was born on April 16th 1920, to Eugene and Cecile (Lefebvre) Martin and was a graduate of Lowell High School.
She worked for Honeywell Corp. for over 20 years until her retirement. Jeannette was a devote church goer and puzzle solver as well as a skilled needle worker.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Leo J Hall and her daughter, Linda M Hall. Jeannette is survived by her children Carol J. Wesley, Stephen A. Hall and Sharon J. Hall. She is also survived by her Grandchildren Donald J Wesley Jr and Ellen Genetti as well as three Great Grandchildren Victoria, Savannah & Benjamin.
HALL - Relatives and friends are invited to attend Jeannette's Life Celebration at the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell on Thursday from 6:00 until 8:00 PM. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday at 10:00 AM at St. Francis Church in Dracut. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery in Chelmsford. Due to Covid-19, face masks are required at all services. For condolences and directions, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com
