Matriarch of the
John F. and Jeannette Sullivan Family
TEWKSBURY
Jeannette B. (Martin) Sullivan, age 92, Matriarch of the John F and Jeannette Sullivan family, passed away at home on November 15, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
She was the beloved wife of the late John F. Sullivan, former Tewksbury Chief of Police.
Jeannette was the daughter of the late Clarence and Blanche Martin and sister to the late Ruth Friel.
She grew up in Lowell and was a graduate of Lowell High School and Lowell Commercial College. She was also a member of St. William's Church for many years.
Jeannette devoted her life to her family. She is survived by her children Barbara Field and her husband John (Jack) of Cape Coral, Florida; John (Jack) Sullivan, Jr and his wife Jane (Berube) of Andover, MA; Dorothy Flanagan and her husband William (Bill) of Dracut, MA; Brian Sullivan and his wife Barbara (Connerton) of Lowell, MA; Harold (Harvey) Sullivan and his wife Michele (Dockray) of Tewksbury, MA; Michael Sullivan and his wife Jean (Hudson) of Manchester, NH; Mary Collins and her husband Shawn of Goffstown, NH; William (Bill) Sullivan-Congdon and his husband Scott of Merrimack, NH; Kenneth Sullivan and his wife Karen (Willard) of Methuen; Jeanne Rosberg and her husband Walter (Wally) of N. Myrtle Beach, SC; Maureen Smith and her husband Gordon (Gordy) of Epping, NH; Nancy O'Connor of Tewksbury, MA; John O'Connor of Andover, MA; Neil Sullivan of Boston, MA , and her daughter-in-law Kathleen (Jarnigan) Sullivan, wife of the late Kevin M Sullivan of Tewksbury, MA; also her brother-in-law Kevin C Sullivan of Tewksbury, MA; sisters-in-law Martha (Marti) Sullivan of Tewksbury, MA; Judith Sullivan of Florida; Kathleen Sullivan of Lowell, MA ; Barbara Sullivan of Lowell, MA and Terry Sullivan of Florida and many nieces and nephews. She also leaves a legacy of 35 grandchildren and 42 great-grandchildren.
All services were held privately.
In lieu of flowers, contributions honoring Jeannette's memory may be made to the Tewksbury Food Pantry, 999 Whipple Road, Tewksbury, MA 01876 and/or Tewksbury Police Department c/o the Mahoney Fund, 918 Main Street, Tewksbury, MA 01876. The family would like to properly acknowledge the generosity of all donors. Please include your name and address when making a contribution.
Arrangements entrusted to Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, Tewksbury. www.farmeranddee.com View the online memorial for Jeannette B. Sullivan