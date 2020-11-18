1/1
Jeannette B. Sullivan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeannette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Matriarch of the

John F. and Jeannette Sullivan Family

TEWKSBURY

Jeannette B. (Martin) Sullivan, age 92, Matriarch of the John F and Jeannette Sullivan family, passed away at home on November 15, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

She was the beloved wife of the late John F. Sullivan, former Tewksbury Chief of Police.

Jeannette was the daughter of the late Clarence and Blanche Martin and sister to the late Ruth Friel.

She grew up in Lowell and was a graduate of Lowell High School and Lowell Commercial College. She was also a member of St. William's Church for many years.

Jeannette devoted her life to her family. She is survived by her children Barbara Field and her husband John (Jack) of Cape Coral, Florida; John (Jack) Sullivan, Jr and his wife Jane (Berube) of Andover, MA; Dorothy Flanagan and her husband William (Bill) of Dracut, MA; Brian Sullivan and his wife Barbara (Connerton) of Lowell, MA; Harold (Harvey) Sullivan and his wife Michele (Dockray) of Tewksbury, MA; Michael Sullivan and his wife Jean (Hudson) of Manchester, NH; Mary Collins and her husband Shawn of Goffstown, NH; William (Bill) Sullivan-Congdon and his husband Scott of Merrimack, NH; Kenneth Sullivan and his wife Karen (Willard) of Methuen; Jeanne Rosberg and her husband Walter (Wally) of N. Myrtle Beach, SC; Maureen Smith and her husband Gordon (Gordy) of Epping, NH; Nancy O'Connor of Tewksbury, MA; John O'Connor of Andover, MA; Neil Sullivan of Boston, MA , and her daughter-in-law Kathleen (Jarnigan) Sullivan, wife of the late Kevin M Sullivan of Tewksbury, MA; also her brother-in-law Kevin C Sullivan of Tewksbury, MA; sisters-in-law Martha (Marti) Sullivan of Tewksbury, MA; Judith Sullivan of Florida; Kathleen Sullivan of Lowell, MA ; Barbara Sullivan of Lowell, MA and Terry Sullivan of Florida and many nieces and nephews. She also leaves a legacy of 35 grandchildren and 42 great-grandchildren.

All services were held privately.

In lieu of flowers, contributions honoring Jeannette's memory may be made to the Tewksbury Food Pantry, 999 Whipple Road, Tewksbury, MA 01876 and/or Tewksbury Police Department c/o the Mahoney Fund, 918 Main Street, Tewksbury, MA 01876. The family would like to properly acknowledge the generosity of all donors. Please include your name and address when making a contribution.

Arrangements entrusted to Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, Tewksbury. www.farmeranddee.com



View the online memorial for Jeannette B. Sullivan

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Farmer & Dee Funeral Home Inc
16 Lee St
Tewksbury, MA 01876
(978) 851-7411
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by lowellsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved