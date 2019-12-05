|
Jeannette Doucette, age 88, of Tyngsboro, passed away on Monday, December 2 at D'Youville Senior Care Center. She was the beloved wife of the late Armand J. Doucette.
Born in Lowell, MA on November 12, 1931, Jeannette was one of five children of the late George and Irene (Gauthier) Hall. For many years, she worked with her husband as the owner and operator of the still famous Jeannette's Fried Dough. She took great pride in seeing her Daughter and Grandchildren carry on the family business long after her retirement.
Jeannette enjoyed gardening, swimming in her pool and hosting Holiday meals. She was a loving, caring, and compassionate person who would always be there for family in need. There was nothing she loved more than seeing her family achieve their goals and find happiness.
Surviving Jeannette are her two children, Roger Doucette and his wife Valerie Allison of Tucson, AZ, and Pauline Fritz of Tyngsboro and her boyfriend Mike Gough; her five grandchildren, Joseph Fritz and his wife Emily of Pelham, Michael Fritz and his wife Vallon, Steven Fritz of Tyngsboro, Jeffrey Doucette and his wife Jenny of Phoenix, AZ, and Robert Doucette of Phoenix, AZ; her six great-grandchildren, Miles Fritz, Michael and Calvin Fritz, Mason and Carter Fritz, and Julia Doucette, as well as many dear nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, December 7th at 9 a.m. at St. Mary Magdalen Church, 95 Lakeview Ave., Tyngsboro. Burial in Tyngsboro Memorial Cemetery will take place in the spring. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jeannette's honor to Marine Toys for Tots Foundation – Gift Processing Administrator, 18251 Quantico Gateway Dr., Triangle, VA 22172, or online at www.toysfortots.org. To leave an online message or at condolence, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com.
