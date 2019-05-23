Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home
327 Hildreth Street
Lowell, MA 01850
(978) 458-6183
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home
327 Hildreth Street
Lowell, MA 01850
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Francis Church
115 Wheeler Road
Dracut, MA
Jeannette E. (Lafortune) Craven


Jeannette E. (Lafortune) Craven Obituary
Dracut resident; 87 DRACUT Jeannette E. (Lafortune) Craven, 87, a resident of Dracut, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019, at a local healthcare facility. She was the beloved wife of the late John F. Craven who passed in 2006.

Born in Lowell on May 29, 1931, she was a daughter of the late Edgar and Aldea (Ducharme) Lafortune.

Mrs. Craven had been employed by Symphonics for over 30 years as a tester.

She was a communicant of St. Francis Church in Dracut.

Jeannette enjoyed walks and having lunch with her friends as well as sewing and dancing.

She especially looked forward to spending time with her family around the Holiday Seasons.

She is survived by two nephews, Ronald Lafortune and his wife Carol of Dracut and Michael Lafortune of Lowell; an aunt, Irene "Tootsie" Fissette of Dracut; several grandnieces, grandnephews and cousins. She was predeceased by a brother and his wife, Edgar and Lorraine (Proteaux) Lafortune. CRAVEN Relatives and friends are invited to Jeannette's Life Celebration on Friday from 4 until 8 PM at the McKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday morning at 10:30 AM in St. Francis Church, 115 Wheeler Road, Dracut. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. For directions or condolences, please visit wwwmckennaouellette.com.



View the online memorial for Jeannette E. Craven
Published in Lowell Sun on May 23, 2019
