Jeannette S. Shea
of Nashua, formerly of Lowell, MA
On Monday, April 22, 2019, Jeannette S. Shea, of Nashua and formerly of Lowell, MA passed away peacefully at the age of 85. Jan was born on August 23, 1933 in Lowell, MA to Ann Marie Rioux and Wilfred Prokos. She was the widow of the late James B. Shea.
Jan married James B. Shea on April 7, 1956, where they raised their daughter, Helen Marie Shea. Jan was survived by her daughter Helen and son in-law Kenneth Santerre of Nashua, NH; her two grandchildren Jim Bob and wife Eileen and Jake and his wife Kerry, along with two great- grandchildren Jackson and Sloane. She was predeceased by her only brother Raymond Grenier.
Jan grew up at the Franco-American Orphanage and School. Soon after, she developed a passion for candlepin bowling and being involved with the Lowell Motor Boat Club. She worked for many years as the director of Kids INN Daycare in Amherst NH. Known as Miss. Jan, she had a passion for early childhood education, and enjoyed creating activities for the kids and treated them as her own.
Later in life she reconnected with her French heritage and joined the ACA French Club out of Nashua NH, where she took long weekend trips to Quebec City & Montreal. She loved reading books and being around family and friends. Jeannette was better known as Nin to loved ones.
SHEA - Visiting hours will be held Monday April 29, 2019 from 5:00 - 8:00 pm at The DAVIS FUNERAL HOME, One Lock St., Nashua, NH 03064. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday April 30, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Margaret Church, 374 Stevens St., Lowell, MA 01851. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend and may meet at the church. Burial will be at St. Patrick Cemetery, 1251 Gorham St., Lowell, MA 01852. The DAVIS FUNERAL HOME, One Lock St., Nashua, NH 03064 is in charge of arrangements. An online guest book is available at www.davisfuneralhomenh.com, (603-883-3401) "ONE MEMORY LIGHTS ANOTHER".
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 28, 2019