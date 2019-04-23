|
Jeannette S. Sheehan
of Little River, SC
Jeannette Simone Sheehan, 75, of Little River, SC, formerly of Lowell, MA died Saturday, April 20, 2019, at her home.
She was married to the late Thomas G. Sheehan, who died on December 24, 2015.
Born in Lowell, she was the daughter of the late Roger O. and Bertha M. (Courtois) Parent.
She graduated from St. Louis Academy in Lowell with the class of 1962, and earned an Associate's Degree at Middlesex Community College.
She retired from Enterprise Bank and Trust as a Vice President of Human Resources.
She was a member of St. Margaret of Scotland Church in Lowell.
She was a member of Long Meadow Golf Club of Lowell and enjoyed quilting, playing cards, and going to the beach.
She is survived by her two sons, Brian Muldoon and his wife, Julie of Ayer, MA, Thomas Muldoon and his wife, Tami of Little River, SC., stepdaughter, Bonnie Rose and her husband, Steven of Lowell, MA., and a stepson, Thomas Sheehan Jr and his wife, Kristine of Raleigh, NC, nine brothers, Roger and his wife Jean Parent, Donald Parent, Guy Parent and his wife Nancy, Gerald and his wife Gail Parent, Kenneth and his wife Pamela Parent, David Parent, William Parent, Thomas and his wife Judith Parent and Richard Parent, three sisters, Cecile McCue, Eileen Forbush and husband Chet, and Mary Ann Stiles and husband Kim, five grandchildren, Kaitlyn Muldoon. Patrick Muldoon, Shannyn Muldoon, Shane Muldoon, and Deven Muldoon, six step grandchildren, Zachary Grenier, Ashly Grenier, Kaitlyn Sosnowski, John Thomas Sheehan, Jaid Hall and Shayla Hall as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was the mother of the late Kristine Muldoon of Lowell, the sister to the late Richard Parent who died in service in 1962 and Edward Parent who passed in 2017, and the sister-in-law of the late George McCue and Mary Parent.
SHEEHAN - Jeannette Simone Sheehan of Little River, SC formerly of Lowell, died April 20, 2019. Visiting hours Thursday 3 to 7 P.M. Funeral Friday at 8AM from the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, with a funeral Mass at 9AM at St. John the Evangelist Church in N. Chelmsford. Burial in St. Patrick Cemetery, Lowell. Memorials may be made in her memory to either Veterans of Foreign Wars Foundation, 406 West 34th St., Suite 920, Kansas City, MO 64111 or to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook atwww.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 23, 2019