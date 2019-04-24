Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
of Little River, SC formerly of Lowell

Jeannette Simone Sheehan of Little River, SC formerly of Lowell, died April 20, 2019. Visiting hours Thursday 3 to 7 P.M. Funeral Friday at 8AM from the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, with a funeral Mass at 9AM at St. John the Evangelist Church in N. Chelmsford. Burial in St. Patrick Cemetery, Lowell. Memorials may be made in her memory to either Veterans of Foreign Wars Foundation, 406 West 34th St., Suite 920, Kansas City, MO 64111 or to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook atwww.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 24, 2019
