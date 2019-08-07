|
Jeannine M. Haberman
lifelong resident of Westford
WESTFORD - Jeannine M. (Moulton) Haberman died peacefully surrounded by her children at her Brooksby Village residence on Tuesday, July 30 after a brief illness. She was 86. Prior to joining the Brooksby Village Retirement community in 2012, Jeannine was a lifelong resident of Westford and retired from the Westford School System.
Jeannine is survived by her four children, Donalene A. Groom and her husband Thomas of Westford, Candy Gardner of South Berwick, ME, Donald G. Haberman, Jr. of Groton, Kris (Skita) Knowlton and her husband Steve of Ipswich; eight grandchildren, Timothy Groom, Amanda Groom, Mallory Groom, Nicolette Gardner, Mollie Haberman, Brayden Haberman, Camryn Knowlton, Jordyn Knowlton; six great grandchildren; a brother David Moulton of Groton and his late wife Nancy Moulton, a sister and brother in law, Ann and James Greska of Chelmsford; and several nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her lifelong friend Jean (McNiff) Beard.
HABERMAN - It being her request, calling hours are omitted. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday at 10:00 AM in St. Catherine of Alexandria Church, Westford. Burial will be private. Jeannine contributed to St. Jude's Children Hospital for more than 50 years, in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name, , 502 St. Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 For directions, condolences and full obituary, please visit www.healyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 7, 2019