of Groton, MA GROTON, MA Jeffrey Francis Champlain, Age 26, died unexpectedly Saturday, March 16, 2019 in the comfort of a family home. After several years of battling addiction he is no longer in pain. He leaves behind his loving wife Emily Champlain and their beautiful son Brody Champlain. He also leaves behind his wonderful mother Joyce and his father Robert, as well as his twin brother and best friend Jon. He also survived by his father in law Mark Lovell, as well as his mother in law Lorna Lovell, and his two brothers in law James and Samuel Lovell.



Jeff graduated from Waterford High School in 2010; he continued on to Plymouth State University and graduated in 2015 with a Bachelor's degree. Jeff was passionate in his trades, hardworking and always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone that needed one. He was a talented in the field of carpentry; he loved working with his hands and helping build for others. He loved his son more than anything in the world and found joy in teaching and guiding him along with the simple things like playing together and cuddling.



He had a big heart and was loved by so many. His memory will live on through the love he gave and received, forever. He lays at peace now with his recently deceased grandparents Francis and Jane Bullan with whom he was very close. CHAMPLAIN Jeffrey F. of Groton, MA died March 16. Visiting hours are Saturday, 2 to 4 P.M. Funeral to follow at 4 P.M. at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.







