Jeffrey L. Makos
longtime Dracut resident; 73
DRACUT, MASSACHUSETTS - Jeffrey L. Makos, age 73, a longtime Dracut resident, Husband, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather, passed away at home on March 28, 2020 due to complications of Parkinson's disease. He was born in Lowell, MA on November 7, 1946. Jeffrey lived in Dracut for most of his life. He graduated in 1963 from Dracut High School. He was the owner of JLM Construction, retiring in 2006. In his spare time, he loved playing poker and collecting baseball cards. He enjoyed his grandchildren, his great-grandchildren, and traveling to Aruba for the winter months.
In addition to his wife Linda, he leaves a brother John Makos Jr. from Florida, a sister Linda Hamilton and husband James from New Jersey, a son Jeffrey Makos Jr. and his wife, Claudia, from Dracut, daughters, Cherie Witherspoon from Alaska and Cheryl Vallante and friend Sean Murphy, from Dracut, his grandchildren, Michaela Martano and husband Christopher, from Alaska, Jonathan Witherspoon from Las Vegas, Kendra Cahill and her husband Jeremy of Nashua NH, Alyssa Pascoe and her husband Christopher from Weare NH, Jacob Arbuckle from California, Tomas Vallante from Londonderry NH, Rafael Cardoso and wife Kyara from Nashua NH, Ravilla Garthe and husband Ricky III from Tyngsboro MA, Great-Grandchildren, Ricky Garthe IV, Ryan Garthe, Juliana Cardoso, Conner Cahill and soon to be born, Layla Pascoe. He was predeceased by his daughter Dawn Michelle Sylvestre who passed away on May 16, 2019. He also leaves his sister-in laws, Paula Brodeur and her husband Kevin from Merrimack NH and Susan Sanborn from Nashua NH.
There will be no visitation but a "Celebration of Life" will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to "Enough Abuse Campaign" 14 Beacon St. Suite 702, Boston MA 02108 or "Child Molestation Research & Prevention Institute" 1401 Peachtree Street, Suite 140, Atlanta GA 30309.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 7, 2020