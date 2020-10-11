1/
Jeffrey M. Borski
1984 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeffrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Loving son, brother, uncle and friend;

Lowell

Jeffrey M. Borski,36, died on September 29, 2020 in Lowell after a brief illness.

Born in Lowell, Massachusetts, April 23, 1984, he was the beloved son of Judith C. Sheppard - Silva and her husband Arthur and Michael W, Borski and his wife Joyce.

Jeffrey was a graduate of Lowell Catholic High School Class of 2002.

Most recently, he was a Life Style Consultant with Aspire Lifestyles. Previously, Jeffrey was a laser engineer specialist with the Floor Store in Ipswich.

An exceptionally talented musician, Jeff played in many local bands at various venues throughout Greater Lowell.

Besides his parents, he is survived by a sister Catherine Christie and her husband Dominique of Haverhill; two nephews Elijsha and Tyson Christie; a niece Angelica Christie; his maternal grandmother Norma Sheppard of Dracut; and a paternal grandfather Raymond Borski of Centerville, MA.

He was also the grandson of the late Robert Sheppard, Sr. and the late Dorothy Borski.

Borski

Due to Covid 19 restrictions, all services were held privately for the family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for Jeffrey. E-condolences at www.odonnellfunrealhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in his memory to Lowell General Hospital, c/o the Philanthropy Dept,, 295 Varnum Ave., Lowell, MA 01854. Arrangements by the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME - LOWELL, MA - (978) 458-8768.



View the online memorial for Jeffrey M. Borski

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Donnell Funeral Home
276 Pawtucket Street
Lowell, MA 01854
(978) 458-8768
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by lowellsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved