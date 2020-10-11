Loving son, brother, uncle and friend;
Lowell
Jeffrey M. Borski,36, died on September 29, 2020 in Lowell after a brief illness.
Born in Lowell, Massachusetts, April 23, 1984, he was the beloved son of Judith C. Sheppard - Silva and her husband Arthur and Michael W, Borski and his wife Joyce.
Jeffrey was a graduate of Lowell Catholic High School Class of 2002.
Most recently, he was a Life Style Consultant with Aspire Lifestyles. Previously, Jeffrey was a laser engineer specialist with the Floor Store in Ipswich.
An exceptionally talented musician, Jeff played in many local bands at various venues throughout Greater Lowell.
Besides his parents, he is survived by a sister Catherine Christie and her husband Dominique of Haverhill; two nephews Elijsha and Tyson Christie; a niece Angelica Christie; his maternal grandmother Norma Sheppard of Dracut; and a paternal grandfather Raymond Borski of Centerville, MA.
He was also the grandson of the late Robert Sheppard, Sr. and the late Dorothy Borski.
Borski
Due to Covid 19 restrictions, all services were held privately for the family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for Jeffrey. E-condolences at www.odonnellfunrealhome.com
. Those wishing may make contributions in his memory to Lowell General Hospital, c/o the Philanthropy Dept,, 295 Varnum Ave., Lowell, MA 01854. Arrangements by the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME - LOWELL, MA - (978) 458-8768. View the online memorial for Jeffrey M. Borski