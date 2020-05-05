Jeffrey P. Lehan
1967 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jeffrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeffrey P. Lehan of Westford; 53 WESTFORD - Jeffrey P. Lehan, age 53, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 28 in Westford. For 24 years, he was the beloved husband of the late Joanne M. (Lukas) Lehan who passed away on April 29. Jeff was born in Lowell on Feb. 1, 1967, a son of the late James and Elizabeth (Bussey) Lehan. Jeff was a lifelong resident of Westford, attended local schools and was a graduate of Westford Academy. Jeff later earned his degree in Engineering from Quinsigamond Community College in Worcester. For the past five years, Jeff has been employed as an engineer with Skyworks Solutions in Woburn and for many years previously at Intel in Hudson, MA. Jeff was a commander at the American Legion - Nabnasset Post #437 in Westford. Jeff was affectionately referred to as "Moonie" by his friends, which many he remained close with his entire life. Jeff was a very gracious and giving person who would do anything for anyone. He was known for going out of his way to ensure everyone was happy and had everything they needed. When you were at a family or friend gathering, he was the best host and thought of everything. Jeff had THE best and most infectious laugh, one that will be sorely missed. Most of all, he loved his family with every ounce of his being. He was incredibly proud of his children and was looking forward to his daughter's wedding this October. Jeff is survived by his two children, Danielle Lehan and her finance, Joseph Bower and Derek Lehan, all of Westford; two brothers, Dennis Lehan and his wife, Kathy of West Newbury and Kevin Lehan and his wife, Kathe of Nashua; his mother-in-law, Mary Lukas of Chelmsford; his father-in-law, Glenn Lukas of Delray Beach, FL; also several sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Jamie and Jack Lehan. Lehan - Due to the current gathering restrictions, Funeral Services for Jeff will be held privately and a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of the Westford Healy Funeral Home, 57 N. Main St., Westford - To share your thoughts and memories of Jeff, please visit www.healyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun from May 5 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J A Healy Sons Funeral Home
57 N Main St
Westford, MA 01886
(978) 692-6502
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
View Printed Guest Book
10 entries
May 5, 2020
Love and prayers for Jeff's lovely family. I was a teammate with Jeff at Intel for 14 delightful years. A sad day indeed.
Edward Howe
Coworker
May 5, 2020
I wish we could have met you as it seems we missed out. Our thoughts and prayers are with Danielle, Joey and Derek.
Diane and Sandy Bower. Joe bower aunts.
Sandy Bower
Family Friend
May 5, 2020
Sending our love and prayers during this devastating time to Danielle, Derek, the Lehan family and Jeff's entire extended family and friends. He brought a happy presence to every family gathering and will be sorely missed. Now is your time of grief, but I will see you again and you will rejoice, and no one will take away your joy. John 16:22
Robin Sasek
Family Friend
May 5, 2020
So sorry for your family's loss-thoughts and prayers are with you and Lehan Family.
Cindy Rogers Trudel
Neighbor
May 4, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you at this time of loss. My son , Randy, thought so highly of Moonie and he was so kind to our family when Randy passed.
Laura masson
Acquaintance
May 4, 2020
We love you love Kim and Angel
Kimberly Huertas
Family Friend
May 4, 2020
I am so sorry and wish peace for both Danielle and Derek as well as the Lehan family.
barbara bogdan
Family Friend
May 4, 2020
Moon man and Joanne, little piece of the world will not be the same. Away with your family above, please help us all to heal. ♡♡♡ co A & M.F.
Adrienne Fontaine
Friend
May 4, 2020
Sincere thoughts to Danielle and Derek at this heart-breaking time...prayers for you both and all the Lehan family...Mickey Crocker and family.
Helena crocker
Neighbor
May 4, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. Moonie & Jo were wonderful people and will surely be missed.
May God give you strength during this difficult time .
Love , Matt & Mary
Mary Mulkern
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved