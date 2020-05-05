Jeffrey P. Lehan of Westford; 53 WESTFORD - Jeffrey P. Lehan, age 53, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 28 in Westford. For 24 years, he was the beloved husband of the late Joanne M. (Lukas) Lehan who passed away on April 29. Jeff was born in Lowell on Feb. 1, 1967, a son of the late James and Elizabeth (Bussey) Lehan. Jeff was a lifelong resident of Westford, attended local schools and was a graduate of Westford Academy. Jeff later earned his degree in Engineering from Quinsigamond Community College in Worcester. For the past five years, Jeff has been employed as an engineer with Skyworks Solutions in Woburn and for many years previously at Intel in Hudson, MA. Jeff was a commander at the American Legion - Nabnasset Post #437 in Westford. Jeff was affectionately referred to as "Moonie" by his friends, which many he remained close with his entire life. Jeff was a very gracious and giving person who would do anything for anyone. He was known for going out of his way to ensure everyone was happy and had everything they needed. When you were at a family or friend gathering, he was the best host and thought of everything. Jeff had THE best and most infectious laugh, one that will be sorely missed. Most of all, he loved his family with every ounce of his being. He was incredibly proud of his children and was looking forward to his daughter's wedding this October. Jeff is survived by his two children, Danielle Lehan and her finance, Joseph Bower and Derek Lehan, all of Westford; two brothers, Dennis Lehan and his wife, Kathy of West Newbury and Kevin Lehan and his wife, Kathe of Nashua; his mother-in-law, Mary Lukas of Chelmsford; his father-in-law, Glenn Lukas of Delray Beach, FL; also several sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Jamie and Jack Lehan. Lehan - Due to the current gathering restrictions, Funeral Services for Jeff will be held privately and a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of the Westford Healy Funeral Home, 57 N. Main St., Westford - To share your thoughts and memories of Jeff, please visit www.healyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun from May 5 to May 31, 2020.