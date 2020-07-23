Jeffrey Peter Allard, 70 yrs old; born February 21, 1950 in Lowell, Massachusetts passed away unexpectedly on July 13, 2020 at his home in Reseda, California.

Jeff held a degree in Health Services and dedicated his life to health care as a Registered Nurse, Respiratory Therapist. At the time of his passing, he was still working at Mission Community Hospital in Panorama City, California. He served in the United States Air Force and was stationed in the Philippines for Project Homecoming towards the conclusion of the Vietnam War.

He is survived by his wife Susan McNerney Allard, son and wife Stephen and Andrea Allard, grandchildren Brayden, Alexis and Lorelei Allard; daughter Elisa Allard and partner Tyler Mingo and granddaughter Eliana Allard Mingo. He is survived by brothers John, Kenneth and Timothy Allard. His extended family includes Ann and Peter Turner and family, Chris and Tom Lynch and family and dear friends Ann, Andy, Matthew and Samuel Descoteaux and family.

There will be a memorial on July 25th at 10:00 am at Mahoney Funeral Home in Lowell, Massachusetts. Due to Covid restrictions this will be a private ceremony.

Jeff was a member of the Mission Community Hospital family. Donations in his memory may be made to Mission Community Hospital, Panorama City, California c/o Nate Hart.

