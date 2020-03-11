|
|
Longtime Billerica and Westford
Resident
Billerica – Jeffrey R. Morey Sr., Age 59, passed away Monday at the High Pointe Hospice House in Haverhill surrounded by his loved ones.
He was born in Cambridge, December 8, 1960, a son of the late Gordon and Margaret (Powers) Morey and was a long time resident of Billerica and Westford.
Jeff worked in the construction industry from the time he was 12 years old and lead his boys, Jeffrey and Derek down a similar path. He was so proud of his four children and their families, his sisters Cath and Elaine were his rocks throughout his life and his greatest source of strength at the end of his life.
He is survived by his four children, Jamie Lynne Holmes and her husband Brandon of Westford, Jeffrey Robert Morey Jr. and his wife Kayla of Groton, Derek Ryan Morey and his wife Amanda of Westford and Danielle Marie Peladeau and her husband Corey of Tyngsborough; his sisters, Cathy Blanchard of Lowell and Elaine Davis and her husband Paul of Billerica; his former wife, Elizabeth (Shea) Morey and his 12 grandchildren, Aidan, Shea, Adalynne, Riley and Reese Holmes, DJ and Nolan Morey, Chloe, Alivea and Alexia Peladeau, Alivia DaSilva and Jace Persichetti. He also leaves behind many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. He was predeceased, by his brothers, Richard Morey, and his brother-in-law, William Blanchard.
A Memorial Visitation will be held Sunday, March 15, at the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 66 Concord Rd., Billerica from 1-4 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held Monday March 16, at the VFW 67 W Prescott Street Westford, MA at 11:30am. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Memorial contributions may be made to the Gavin Foundation www.gavinfoundation.org. Funeral Director Dean M. Laurendeau. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com
View the online memorial for Jeffrey R. Morey Sr.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 11, 2020