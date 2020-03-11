Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
(978) 667-9934
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:30 AM
VFW 67
W Prescott Street
Westford, MA
View Map

Jeffrey R. Morey Sr.


1960 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeffrey R. Morey Sr. Obituary
Longtime Billerica and Westford

Resident

Billerica – Jeffrey R. Morey Sr., Age 59, passed away Monday at the High Pointe Hospice House in Haverhill surrounded by his loved ones.



He was born in Cambridge, December 8, 1960, a son of the late Gordon and Margaret (Powers) Morey and was a long time resident of Billerica and Westford.



Jeff worked in the construction industry from the time he was 12 years old and lead his boys, Jeffrey and Derek down a similar path. He was so proud of his four children and their families, his sisters Cath and Elaine were his rocks throughout his life and his greatest source of strength at the end of his life.



He is survived by his four children, Jamie Lynne Holmes and her husband Brandon of Westford, Jeffrey Robert Morey Jr. and his wife Kayla of Groton, Derek Ryan Morey and his wife Amanda of Westford and Danielle Marie Peladeau and her husband Corey of Tyngsborough; his sisters, Cathy Blanchard of Lowell and Elaine Davis and her husband Paul of Billerica; his former wife, Elizabeth (Shea) Morey and his 12 grandchildren, Aidan, Shea, Adalynne, Riley and Reese Holmes, DJ and Nolan Morey, Chloe, Alivea and Alexia Peladeau, Alivia DaSilva and Jace Persichetti. He also leaves behind many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. He was predeceased, by his brothers, Richard Morey, and his brother-in-law, William Blanchard.

A Memorial Visitation will be held Sunday, March 15, at the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 66 Concord Rd., Billerica from 1-4 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held Monday March 16, at the VFW 67 W Prescott Street Westford, MA at 11:30am. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Memorial contributions may be made to the Gavin Foundation www.gavinfoundation.org. Funeral Director Dean M. Laurendeau. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com



View the online memorial for Jeffrey R. Morey Sr.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeffrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -