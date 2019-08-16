|
Jeffrey T. Haight of Dunstable, MA
Jeffrey T. Haight, of Dunstable, MA died Aug. 13, 2019. Visiting hours are Sunday 1-4 pm at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD. Private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be made in his name to the Dunstable Rural Land Trust, 1070 Main St., Dunstable or Yellowstone Forever, PO Box 117, Yellowstone National Park, WY 82190. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 16, 2019