of Dunstable
Jeffrey Todd Haight, 62, of Dunstable, MA died Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at his home.
He was married to his best friend and sweetheart, Jean L. (Colt) Haight with whom he would have celebrated their 39th wedding anniversary on December 13, 2019. Born in Teaneck, New Jersey, he was the son of Josephine (Schwarzmann) Haight of Old Tappan, NJ and the late Kenneth Haight.
He graduated from Northern Valley Regional High School of Old Tappan, NJ with the class of 1974; where he played soccer, and was a state champion pole vaulter. He furthered his education, graduating from the University of Maine with the Class of 1979 with a BS in forestry and from University of Lowell with the Class of 1985 with a MS in biology.
He retired in 2014 from the Westford Public School System; where he taught biology at Westford Academy for 35 years.
Jeff was involved in the WA Girls Soccer program for over 32 years, 16 of which as head coach. In 2018 he was inducted into the Westford Academy Athletic Hall of Fame. He was a highly skilled furniture craftsman, repaired antique clocks, and loved to fish. He found great joy in helping others catch fish, especially on the four school trips to Yellowstone he chaperoned. Jeff loved spending time with his family and friends at their vacation home in Maine.
In his younger years he was a member of the Boy Scouts of America; where he attained the rank of Life Scout.
Besides his wife and mother, he is survived by four brothers, Joel and his wife, Avrill Haight of Boalsburg, PA, Roger and his wife, Jeannine Haight of Pennington, NJ, Gary and his wife, Dorothy Haight of Emerson, NJ, and Peter Haight of Cape Coral, FL; a sister, Nancy and her husband David Freshour of Lake Jackson, TX; a brother-in-law, David Colt of Peabody, MA; a sister-in-law, Pamela Marquis and her partner, Michael Zaborowski of Glastonbury, CT; an uncle, Craig and his wife, Betsy Haight; two aunts, June and Violet Schwarzmann; five nieces, Rebecca, Katherine, Kristen, Samantha, and Sarah; four nephews, Peter, Kenneth, Christopher and Ben and many cousins. Jeff was loved and admired by many for the caring and compassionate way he lived. He will be missed greatly by his family, friends and former students; but most fondly by "Team Jeff", who lovingly helped care for him at home the last weeks of his life.
HAIGHT
Jeffrey T. Haight, of Dunstable, MA died Aug. 13, 2019. Visiting hours were at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD. Private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be made in his name to the Dunstable Rural Land Trust, 1070 Main St., Dunstable or Yellowstone Forever, PO Box 117, Yellowstone National Park, WY 82190. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 15, 2019