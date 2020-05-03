LOWELL - Mrs. Jennie (Liakos) Brunelas, 93, devoted wife, loving mother grandmother, and great grandmother. Jennie passed away peacefully on Monday April 27th 2020 at Palm Center in Chelmsford.
Jennie was born on January 29, 1927 in Lowell, Massachusetts a daughter of the late Peter and Zoitsa (Natsios) Liakos. She was the loving wife of fifty-four years to the late Nicholas G. Brunelas whom she lost on May 31, 2009.
A lifelong resident, Jennie was educated through the Lowell schools and graduated from Lowell High School. She worked at an early age for the Registry of Motor Vehicles and more recently up until her retirement for Raytheon Company as an administrator.
Jennie was the Matriarch of the family, along with her husband Nick raising three sons. She enjoyed watching the family grow and as her grandchildren arrived took great pride in being involved with their lives. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, grandchildren, and great grandson..
Jennie was a devoted member for over 60 years of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Lowell. She was also a member of the Ladies Philoptochos Society.
Jennie was pre-deceased by her son, George Brunelas whom she lost on October 4th, 2013.
She is survived by her two sons, Charles Brunelas and his wife Judy of Wellington FL, John Brunelas and his wife Karen of Rochester NH, and her daughter in law, Cheryl Brunelas of Lowell, six grandchildren, Gina Brunelas, Sara Hebert, Giuliana, Nikolino, and Angelo Brunelas, Nicholas Brunelas, and a great grandson Nikolino Hebert all of whom she loved and cherished. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins who she remained close to. Including one niece Maria Maskaluk who was especially close to her.
Jennie was pre-deceased by her brothers Stephen Liakos, Arthur Liakos, and two sisters Anna Liakos and Bessie Gavriel.
Due to the health crisis and government restrictions, her services were held privately on Saturday, May 2, 2020 in Westlawn Cemetery. N LIEU OF FLOWERS, memorial donations may be made in her memory to the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 62 Lewis St. Lowell, MA. 01854. Funeral arrangements of the direction of LAURIN FUNERAL HOME, directors, Louis M. Fazio III, M. Richard Laurin, and Scott Laurin. For condolences, please go to www.laurinfuneralhome.com to watch her graveside services.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 3, 2020.