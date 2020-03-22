|
Jennifer Hartigan Clemons
Jennifer Hartigan Clemons, LCSW, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her husband and children, at Piedmont Medical Center on March 10, 2020, after a very brief illness. She was born in Lowell, MA on December 30, 1949, the daughter of the late Stephen F. Hartigan and Pauline Maher Hartigan Whittaker.
She is survived by her husband, James Clemons, of Rock Hill, South Carolina along with her loving children, daughter Laura and husband Geoffrey Heckman and their children Logan, Liam and Ella of Windham, Maine and son Mark and wife Sarah Scaplen and their children Hadley & Declan Scaplen and Damian Cobb. She was predeceased by her infant son Peter Scaplen.
Jennifer also leaves stepchildren, Heather & Humberto Guevara and their children Parker and Emerson, Matthew and Joann Clemons and their children Gabrielle and Kylee and Benjamin and Jennifer Clemons and their children Cody and Caila. Other stepchildren she leaves are Peter McInnis, Maryjane Hubbard and Steven McInnis.
She was predeceased by siblings Paula and George Converse and Roberta and Alan Armiger. She is survived by her brother Stephen Hartigan and his wife Wanda, sister Susan Lee and her husband John, sister Lisa (Grenier) Fox and her husband Joe, sister Leslie Hartigan and brothers Gregory and Thomas Hartigan, as well as many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins, and her Uncle Robert Maher.
Jennifer graduated from Lowell High School, class of 1967 then went on to Tewksbury School of nursing where she got her LPN degree. She later went on to complete her Bachelors Degree at Nova Southeastern University and her Masters in Social Work at Florida International University. She worked as a therapist until her retirement a few years ago.
Services will be held in Lowell, MA at a later date.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 22, 2020