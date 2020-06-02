Jennifer Lee St. Pierre
1979 - 2020
9/14/1979 - 5/23/2020
Jennifer Lee St. Pierre, age 40, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020. She was the daughter of June (Knuuttila) Finglas and the late Joseph R. St. Pierre.
Born in Salem, Jen was an excellent cook and absolutely loved unicorns, swimming across Mascuppic Lake, auctions on Saturday mornings, scary movies and visiting Old Orchard Beach
Besides her mother and step father; Michael, Jen is survived by her children; Christian and Elijah Montalvo, her long time companion; Chris Decker of Lowell, siblings; Monique Thibodeau and her husband Kirk of Hudson, NH and Paul St. Pierre of Nashua, NH. Her special aunt; Luanne (Lulu) Lawrence and her husband Barry of Conway, SC. the father of her children; Norberto (Yeyo) Montalvo of Lowell as well as several other aunts, uncles, nephews and cousins. And many close friends.
Jen was predeceased by her beloved step father; Leslie (Lee) Mcculloch and her uncle Peter.
All services are private.
Memorial contributions may be made at one's
choice.

Published in Lowell Sun from Jun. 2 to Jun. 30, 2020.
