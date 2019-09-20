|
of Pepperell, MA
On September 16, 2019 our Dad lost his 3rd battle with Cancer. He always said, "Nobody ever gets outta this life alive," and at 3:02 PM, he proved himself right...despite our belief that he was, in fact, immortal.
Dude was born the 2nd of 10 children on July 3, 1942 to the late Winnie and Judd Wheeler of Pepperell, MA. He started off a bit of a hell raiser, so he was "encouraged" to join the Marine Corps to straighten him out. We're not exactly sure it worked right away, but sometime after he was discharged, he got it together, had a few kids, found the love of his life, developed a passion for vintage, British motorcycles, took over Gate City Cycle Center in Nashua, NH, and became the most positive and down-to-Earth man we will ever know.
Dude leaves behind 3 spinster daughters (Jennifer, Jeralyn, & Kelly), a VERY patient fiancé of 30 years (Jennie McLain), 8 wonderful siblings (Rick, Dennis, Rosie, Joe, Wayne, Cheryl, Gene, & Barry), three extremely handsome grandsons (Michael, Christopher, & Brandon), and more adoring family and friends than one person could hope for. But, we're encouraged by the fact that he'll be joining his parents and older brother (Ron) in Heaven, where they will most certainly greet him with a hug, and a few shots of Ginger Brandy.
WHEELER
Jerald E. "Dude", of Pepperell. September 16, 2019. Visiting hours will be held in the McGaffigan Family Funeral Home, 37 Main St., (Rte. 113) Pepperell, MA on Sunday, Sept. 22 from 1 – 4 PM. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Graveside services will be held Monday, Sept. 23 at Pine Grove Cemetery, 14 Pepperell Rd., Brookline, NH at 10 AM. Kindly meet directly at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to High Pointe House (Home Health Foundation) where Dude spent his last few days with the people who loved him at https://www.homehealthfoundation.org/donate/donate-online/. Donations may also be mailed: Home Health Foundation, Attn: Community Engagement, 360 Merrimack Street, Building 9, Lawrence, MA 01843. Please see www.mcgaffiganfuneral.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 20, 2019