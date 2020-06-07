Jeremiah Hunter
of Lowell; 61
Jeremiah Hunter, 61, of Lowell, died unexpectedly at his home on May 21, 2020.
He was born in Lowell on September 19, 1958, a son of the late Otto and Ethel Hunter. He received his early education in the Lowell school system and was a graduate of Lowell High School, where he excelled in basketball.
Jeremiah was a lab technician at Raytheon in Andover for many years.
A gifted athlete, when not working he would be at the gym and over the course of his life, playing basketball, baseball and football for various local teams, and with some travel teams. In his free time, he enjoyed listening to music.
He is survived by his son, Derek Hunter and Derek's mother, Dolores Marrero, both of Lowell. Also, by his siblings, David Currie and his wife Melissa of Angier, North Carolina, Sherrell Williams of Lowell, Raymond Currie and his wife Deborah of Hernando, Florida, Diane Hunter of Cary, North Carolina, Edna Smith and her husband Robin of Fitchburg, Inesta Hunter of Cary, North Carolina, and Sedella Hunter of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, and many nieces and nephews.
Out of love and concern for friends and extended family, his immediate family will hold a Graveside Service to be live-streamed on the internet on Monday, June 8 at 10:00 AM, from Westlawn Cemetery, Lowell. Please follow this link to join the family online: https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/69799542 as they celebrate his life. Arrangements are in the care of the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit Jeremiah's life tribute page at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 7, 2020.