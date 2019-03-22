Jeremiah O. Flynn

Retired Raytheon



Electrician-Facilities Manager



TEWKSBURY: Jeremiah O. Flynn, age 81, a resident of Tewksbury for over 50 years, passed away at the Blaire House of Tewksbury on Sunday, March 17, 2019.



He was the beloved husband of Margaret M. (McGillicuddy) Flynn, who passed away on April 4, 2012.



Born in Ballygarrett Mallow Co. Cork, Ireland on September 23, 1937, he was the son of the late James and Margaret (Hassett)



O' Flynn.



Jeremiah was raised in Balleygarrett, and attended schools in Mallow, Ireland.



In 1967, he moved to Tewksbury, where he and wife raised their two sons. His family meant the world to him, and he treasured every moment he was able to spend with them.



Prior to his retirement in 2001, he was employed as an Electrician-Facilities Manager for the Raytheon Corporation.



He was a longtime parishioner and supporter of St. William's Parish in Tewksbury.



Jeremiah was a passionate New England sports fan, and loved following the Patriots, Bruins and Red Sox.



Survivors include his two sons, James M. Flynn and his wife Barbara (Hall) of Litchfield, NH, and Kevin D. Flynn and his wife Pamela (Farley) of Tewksbury; five grandchildren, Meaghan, Thomas, Jamie, Joshua, and Sarah Flynn; one sister, Sr. Bridget Mary Flynn of Auburn, CA; also many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.



Jeremiah was the brother of the late Elsie Colborne, Charles, John, and James O' Flynn.



FLYNN - Jeremiah O. Calling hours are Sunday, March 24, from 2-6 p.m. at the Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee St., Tewksbury. His funeral procession will begin on Monday, March 25, at 9 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by his Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. William's Church, 1351 Main St., Rte. 38, Tewksbury. Interment at Tewksbury Cemetery. www.farmeranddee.com. Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary