Westford, MA
Jerri Lou Elizabeth Buffo, 86, of Westford, passed away peacefully, on Saturday Oct. 3, 2020, at Carleton-Willard Nursing & Rehab Center. She battled Multiple Sclerosis for over 30 years, with grace, dignity and humor.
She was married for 67 years to the late Francis "Frank"A. Buffo, Jr. who died July 28, 2019, and was the daughter of the late Mahlon and Margaret (Sadler) Hamilton of Baltimore, MD. Born in Baltimore, MD on May 29, 1934, she moved to Westford, MA in February 1971. Jerri Lou worked at the Roudenbush Community Center in Westford as the Programs Director and volunteered at the old Westford Nursing Home in the center of town. Jerri Lou was a devout Catholic and had the heart of a true servant. She shared her love of the Lord with those she worked with and ministered to while employed at the Franciscan Retreat Center in Andover, MA and the Espousal Retreat Center in Waltham, MA, where she organized and led retreats and provided spiritual guidance. Jerri Lou was also an active member, ministry leader and conference organizer for the Charismatic Renewal Service of the Archdiocese of Boston. Jerri Lou was well known and loved in her home parish of St. Catherine of Alexandria in Westford, where she served as a retreat leader, spiritual advisor, mentor, catechist, lector and Eucharistic Minister; and participated in the woman's book group, Sodality of the Blessed Virgin Mary and scripture study courses. Jerri Lou had a gift for listening from the heart and making others feel important and loved. She was a role model and a great source of wisdom, comfort and friendship. Her greatest love was her family and spending time with them brought her joy. She enjoyed vacations in Rockport and on Martha's Vineyard; collecting sea glass and shells, caring for rescued animals, being with friends; and savoring Maryland Blue crabs, iced tea and chocolate in any form. She is survived by her children Debbie LeBlanc of Ayer, Frank Buffo III and his wife Katty of Thetford, VT, Julia Buffo of Westford, MA and Keith Buffo of Stoneham, MA, her grandchildren Melinda Gath and her husband Edward, Sarah Blouin, Mara Dupis and her husband Geraurd, Jane Buffo, Anne Buffo, Maria Davis, Jorge Buffo and Alexandra Buffo, great grandchildren Andrew Gath, Chloe Gath, Malachi Davis and countless dear friends. Her genuine smile, infectious laugh, and consideration for everyone will be deeply missed by all and she will remain forever in our hearts.
Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday October 13, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Dolan Funeral Home, 106 Middlesex St. Chelmsford, MA. Due to coronavirus concerns a private Funeral Mass will be held at St. Catherine of Alexandria Church, in Westford, MA. Watch on Facebook Live Wednesday October 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. https://www.facebook.com/StCatherineofAlexandriaChurch/
All friends and extended family are invited to attend the burial service at Fairview Cemetery, Westford following the mass at 11:15 a.m. Memorials in her name may be made to: The M.S. Society or The Society of St. Vincent de Paul . Online Guestbook available at www.dolanfuneralhome.com View the online memorial for Jerri Lou Elizabeth Buffo