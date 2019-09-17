|
|
Tewksbury
Jerry B. O'Neill
…former Woburn High Phys. Ed. Director; 72
An accomplished athlete, and former Department Head in the Woburn School System, died peacefully Sunday September 15th in the loving care of his family and hospice at Woodhaven Senior Living. He was the beloved husband and best friend of Barbara E. (Cannell) O'Neill, R.N., with whom he had celebrated a forty-seventh (1972) wedding anniversary this past April 15th.
Jerry was born in Manhatten, N.Y.C., in October 1946, one of two sons of the late James J. and Jeanne (Borbet) O'Neill, and raised in Queens, NY. He excelled in athletic skills in his youth and received "N.Y.C. Athlete of the Year" award in 1963, as a Baseball Catcher. He graduated from Msgr. McClancy High School in Queens, and earned a B.A. Ed from University of Michigan, where he excelled in the University Baseball program and was a member of Phi Delta Theta Fraternity. He went on to earn a M.Ed. from Eastern Michigan University.
After their marriage, he and Barbara raised their family in Tewksbury, where he began his thirty-seven year career with the Woburn School Department, where he retired as the Director of the Woburn High Physical Education program.
As he and Barbara raised their two sons, he coached Youth Baseball in Tewksbury, serving as coach of the Padres and the Astros to name two of many. He had a passion for youth Hockey, and traveled the U.S. and Canada following his sons as they progressed through the Town's Youth, High School, and College Hockey programs.
Besides his wife, he leaves two sons, Brian J. O'Neill and his wife Shannon Rowe-O'Neill of Winchester, Michael J. O'Neill and his wife MaryEllen (Sullivan) of Dover, MA; six grandchildren, June and Wynne O'Neill and Finnegan, Owen, Kellan, and Maeve O'Neill; a brother, James R. O'Neill and his wife Donna (Brown) of Forest Hills Garden, NY; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial visiting hours Thursday, September 19th from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. in the Tewksbury Funeral Home, corner of 1 Dewey and 975 Main Sts. (Rte. 38) TEWKSBURY CENTER, Ph. (800 in MA or 978) 851 2950. His Memorial Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, September 20th at 10:00am in St. William's Church, 1351 Main St. (Rte. 38) Tewksbury, followed by interment in St. Mary Cemetery, No. Tewksbury. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his memory to the Tewksbury Youth Baseball, 90 Chandler St. Tewksbury, Ma. 01876, please visit: tewksburyfuneralhome.com for directions.
View the online memorial for Jerry B. O'Neill
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 17, 2019