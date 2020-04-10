Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
(978) 957-5032
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Bilodeau
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry J. Bilodeau


1980 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry J. Bilodeau Obituary
LOWELL, MA

Jerry J. Bilodeau, 39, died peacefully, in his home, April 6 2020.

Jerry was born in Wonju, Korea on July 18, 1980, a son of Diane and Gerard Bilodeau.

He graduated from Lowell High School, Class of 1998.

In his free time, Jerry enjoyed cooking, eating, and playing video games. Additionally, he loved being in nature. He would often fish locally, particularly in Westford or Groton, and preferred walking as his method of getting around town, whether it be to his friend's houses or making a run to the local store for his family.

In addition to his loving parents, Jerry is survived and will be deeply missed by his siblings, Robert and Carol Ferreira of Lowell; girlfriend, Kim; and his 2 cats, Bigsy and Little Miss.

Due to the health concerns with COVID-19, all services will be private. To leave an online condolence, story, or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com, or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."



View the online memorial for Jerry J. Bilodeau
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dracut Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -