LOWELL, MA
Jerry J. Bilodeau, 39, died peacefully, in his home, April 6 2020.
Jerry was born in Wonju, Korea on July 18, 1980, a son of Diane and Gerard Bilodeau.
He graduated from Lowell High School, Class of 1998.
In his free time, Jerry enjoyed cooking, eating, and playing video games. Additionally, he loved being in nature. He would often fish locally, particularly in Westford or Groton, and preferred walking as his method of getting around town, whether it be to his friend's houses or making a run to the local store for his family.
In addition to his loving parents, Jerry is survived and will be deeply missed by his siblings, Robert and Carol Ferreira of Lowell; girlfriend, Kim; and his 2 cats, Bigsy and Little Miss.
Due to the health concerns with COVID-19, all services will be private. To leave an online condolence, story, or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com, or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 10, 2020