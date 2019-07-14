Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
(978) 957-5032
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
DRACUT FUNERAL HOME
2159 Lakeview Ave.
DRACUT, MA
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
DRACUT FUNERAL HOME
2159 Lakeview Ave.
DRACUT, MA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Westlawn II Cemetery
Lowell, MA
View Map
1947 - 2019
Jerry W. Meadows Obituary
of Dracut

DRACUT

Jerry W. Meadows, 72, of Dracut passed away peacefully, Friday, July 12th, at Lowell General Hospital, with his wife and family by his side. He was the beloved husband of Paula ( Molivas ) Meadows.

Jerry was born in West Virginia, on January 4, 1947, a son of the late Samuel T. Meadows and the late Lois (Taylor) Meadows. He was educated in West Virginia and a graduate of Princeton High School. Upon his graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he served his country proudly in the Vietnam War. Upon his honorable discharge, he came home and became employed as a Printer for Courier Citizen of Lowell, and for Globe Ticket Company.

In his free time he enjoyed watching sports especially the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots. He also enjoyed playing cards, mostly poker and he loved playing with gadgets and listening to music. However, Jerry enjoyed nothing more than being surrounded by his family. He loved being his Grandchildren's "Uber" driver. Taking them wherever they needed to go. He was a humble family man, enjoying the simple things that life had to offer.

Besides his wife Paula, Jerry is survived by his children: Patricia Perry and her fiance William MacNichol of Dracut, Deborah L. Meadows of Dracut and Jeffrey Meadows and his wife Carrie of Hudson, NH., his grandchildren: Michael Byron of Dracut, Alexis Perry of Dracut and Jason Belanger also of Dracut. He also leaves his son-in-law, Richard J. Belanger of Dracut and his sister Brenda Hill and her husband Stanley of Frederick, MD. Also his sister-in-law Debbie Meadows of Princeton, West Virginia, his brother-in-law James Molivas and his wife Patti of Nashua, NH, and many nieces and nephews.

Jerry was pre-deceased by his two brothers: Kenneth and Samuel Meadows.

Meadows

Family and friends may call on Tuesday, July 16th, from 4-7PM, in DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., DRACUT. His funeral service will take place on Wednesday, July 17th at 10AM, in the funeral home followed by his burial in Westlawn II Cemetery, Lowell. To leave an online story or condolence please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com



Published in Lowell Sun on July 14, 2019
