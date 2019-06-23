|
Jesse Jankowski, 43 of Methuen, left this world peacefully on June 16, 2019 after a long courageous battle with cancer.
Jesse's family ties ran strong and deep. He loved them with all of his heart and soul. He was a devoted and loyal friend whose heart was as big as his smile. His magnetic personality was felt by everyone. When Jesse walked into a room, you knew it. He made people laugh with his funny antics and quick wit. He was passionate about food, music, animals, hockey, bodybuilding, bull riding, football, movies and anything fast. Jesse is leaving a giant hole in this world with his departure. He is loved beyond measure and missed beyond belief but will never ever be forgotten.
He will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Jennifer Jankowski, sharing 17 years of marriage; his mother, with whom he shared an extraordinary bond, Pat Jankowski Abbott; her husband, Dan; his in-laws, Peter and Karen Cheney; uncles and aunts, Mitchell Jankowski, Thomas and Donna Jankowski, and Chuck and June Cormier; cousins, Denise, Michael, Steve, Tim and Lori, who were more like brothers and sisters to him, along with their spouses; cousins, Adam, Amanda, Alyssa, Jenny and Sarah, along with their spouses; his sister-in-law, Brynn; and 14 very close cousins, 2 nephews, a niece, and many friends.
He is predeceased by his father, Richard Abraham, his grandparents, Mitch and Jennie Jankowski, Kenneth and Jenny Abraham, and his Auntie Pat Jankowski.
Family and friends will honor and celebrate Jesse's life by gathering for his calling hours on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 4 PM - 8 PM at the Kenneth H. Pollard Funeral Home, 233 Lawrence Street, Methuen. His funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 10 am. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to help house cancer patients and their families by donating to: AstraZeneca of Boston, 125 South Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02130, or to help fund research by donating to: The National Cancer Institute, with a letter indicating that the donation is to be used in honor of Jesse Jankowski for research of LIPOSARCOMA to: Director, National Cancer Institute, Building 31 Room 11A-16, 9000 Rockville Pike, Bethesda, MD 20892.
Published in Lowell Sun on June 23, 2019