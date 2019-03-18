Jesse R. LaBonte

Lifelong Tewksbury Resident



TEWKSBURY - Jesse R. LaBonte, age 80, passed away at home in the care of his family and Merrimack Valley Hospice on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.



He was the beloved husband of the late Winifred M. (Gillis) LaBonte, and devoted father of the late Jesse LaBonte.



Born in Lowell on December 11, 1938, he was the son of the late Jesse L. LaBonte and Anna R. (Mullin) LaBonte.



Jesse attended Tewksbury schools and graduated from Tewksbury High School.



Jesse most recently worked as a mechanic. He specialized in the repair automobiles, trucks, and construction equipment. In earlier years, he worked as a long haul truck driver for Teamsters Local 25.



In addition, he enjoyed repairing and fabricating boat canvas for West Alton Canvas on Lake Winnipesaukee.



Jesse loved socializing, telling stories, and attending the annual Fryeburg Fair in Maine.



Survivors include his granddaughter, Chrissy LaBonte of Tewksbury; daughter-in-law, Suzan Sullivan and her husband Mark of Billerica; brother-in-law, John Gillis and his wife Dianne of Wakefield; sister-in-law, Anita St. Germain of Tennessee; many nieces, nephews, and close friends.



Jesse was the brother of the late Geraldine LaBonte Murphy and brother-in-law of the late Judith Perivolotis.



LaBONTE- Jesse R. Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, March 20, from 9-11 am, at the Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee St., Tewksbury, followed by his Funeral Mass at 11:30 am, at St. William's Church, 1351 Main St., Rte. 38, Tewksbury. Interment at Tewksbury Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701.