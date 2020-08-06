1/1
Jessica O. Pavin
Jessica O. Pavin, age 45, of West Chester, PA, passed away suddenly on August 4, 2020 after a long battle with health issues. Born in Newton, MA she was the loving daughter of Colette (nee Levy) and the late Ronald G. Pavin.

Jessica worked as a Vet Technician. She loved her animals and friends, but most especially her son. She enjoyed going to the beach. Jessica was outgoing and free spirited. She had a sweet tooth for candy. In her teen years, she enjoyed working at DK Diner in West Chester.

Jessica was the loving mother of Richard R. Pavin; adoring grandmother of Evalynn C. Pavin; caring sister of Sarah L. Leathers (Mark). Also survived by her niece and nephew, Harper Wideman and Gunner B. Leathers, and her uncle Michael Levy. Predeceased by her beloved grandparents Ernest & Simonne Levy (nee Lussier) and Joseph & Eva Pavin.

Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation on Thursday, August 6, 2020, 2:00-4:00 PM, 7:00-9:00 PM, and Friday, August 7, 2020, 12:00-1:00 PM at The Donohue Funeral Home, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA, 19382, followed by her Funeral Mass 1:30 PM at SS Simon & Jude Church, 8 Cavanaugh Ct., West Chester, PA 19382.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to Brandywine Valley SPCA, 1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, PA 19380, would be appreciated.



Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
AUG
6
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
AUG
7
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
AUG
7
Funeral Mass
01:30 PM
SS Simon & Jude Church
