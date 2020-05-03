Jessie M. Groves
1922 - 2020
Chelmsford

Jessie M. (Myles) Groves, who lived in the Chelmsford area for more than 70 years, passed away peacefully Monday, April 27, 2020 at Life Care Center of Nashoba Valley in Littleton. She was 97.

Jessie was married to the late Robert L. Groves from November 20, 1948 until he passed away on April 27, 1995.

She was born September 24, 1922 in the small town of Tide Head, New Brunswick, Canada, a daughter of the late Wesley F. and Lucy M. (Wyers) Myles, Jessie was the last surviving among their impressive and irrepressible tribe of 14 children.

Jessie became a U.S. citizen in 1952. She was a registered nurse who worked both in hospital and school settings, and was cherished for her kind and caring personality. She also used those skills to take beautiful care of Bob, who had polio, and helped him enjoy life to its fullest. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, playing cards, and crafting.

Jessie leaves her sister-in-law, Patricia Myles of Montreal, Canada and nieces Anne-Louise Bramlett and Susan Grove of Ohio. She also leaves four grandnieces, seven great-grandnephews and one great-grandniece, dozens of Myles', De Grace's, Carroll's, Hedley's and Olson's – the children and grandchildren of her many brothers and sisters who are spread out across the U.S. and Canada and will always remember her with great affection.

A private graveside service was held at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Lowell. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For online condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM or find us on Facebook.



Published in Lowell Sun on May 3, 2020.
