|
|
Jillian Anne Sullivan
Jillian Anne Sullivan - in Leominster tragically, September 2nd at twenty years of age. Beloved daughter of Jacqueline (Mullane) Sullivan of Burlington and Michael P. Sullivan of Leominster. Devoted sister of Chris Sullivan of Burlington. Cherished granddaughter of Annie Mullane, the late William of Woburn and the late John Sr. and Barbara Sullivan. Jillian is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to calling hours on Sunday, September 8th, 1-5 p.m., at the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, Woburn. Funeral and interment are private. At the families request, in lieu of flowers, please honor Jillian with a remembrance to the National Alliance for Mental Illness, 529 Main Street, Boston, MA 02129.
Published in Lowell Sun from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019