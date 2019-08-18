Lowell Sun Obituaries
Peabody Funeral Home
290 Mammoth Road
Londonderry, NH 03053
(603) 432-2801
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Peabody Funeral Homes & Crematorium
290 Mammoth Rd.
Londonderry, MA
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
7:30 PM
Peabody Funeral Homes & Crematorium
290 Mammoth Rd.
Londonderry, MA
Jim T. Maguire


1958 - 2019
Jim T. Maguire Obituary
of Londonderry, NH; 61

Jim T. Maguire, 61, of Londonderry, NH passed away August 14th suddenly of natural causes.

Jim was born on February 7th, 1958 in Lowell, MA. He graduated from Central Catholic High School, then continued his degree of criminal justice at North Eastern University. Jim was married to Erica (Martin) Maguire on September 14th, 1997.

Jim is survived by his wife, Erica Maguire, daughter Grace Maguire, sister Kate Maguire, brother-in-law Eric Hill; two nieces Dora and Emma Wolfe, nephew Alexander Hill and in-laws Dick, Betty, Chris, and Sara Martin. Also, cherished dog Dunkin.

Jim worked as a retail store manager for Eastcoast Emergency Outfitters.

Jim enjoyed instructing gun safety, quality time with his family, his never-ending patriotism and cooking omelets no matter the time of day.

Jim is predeceased by his father James, and mother Jennie Maguire.

Maguire

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 5:00pm to 7:30 pm in the Peabody Funeral Homes & Crematorium, 290 Mammoth Rd., Londonderry. The funeral service will follow at 7:30pm in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the .

"You can never have enough flags." -Jim Maguire



Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 18, 2019
