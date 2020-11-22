of Westford, MA; 73
Jo Ellyn Cobleigh, 73 of Westford, MA, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Tufts Medical Center, Boston.
Born in Port St. Joe, FL. she was the oldest child of the late George L. and Theresa (Hale) Cooper. George spent his career in the Military. Jo Ellyn was educated in various US states and spent 3 years of high school in Mannheim, Germany, where her father was stationed. She completed her education in Columbus, Georgia.
Jo Ellyn was very well known in town. She was employed at the "Village Store" in Forge Village for 8 years prior to starting her career at the Westford Police Department. During her time there, she worked as a clerk and per diem as secretary for Chief Joseph R. Connell. She worked for 13 years as Chiefs secretary for Robert M. Welch Jr. Upon his retirement, she became office manager for Chief Thomas M. McEnaney for 8 years until her retirement in 2016 after 31 years and many wonderful memories with the members of the Westford PD.
Jo Ellyn was previously married to the late Robert Cobleigh. She was especially proud of their children and grandchildren and all of their accomplishments. She loved getting together for family gatherings and special occasions, or for no reason at all. They were her greatest joy. Jo Ellyn was an avid reader. She loved to shop. She also loved spending time in Ogunquit, ME.
She is survived by her long time and loving partner and companion, Daniel J. O'Donnell of Westford and his son Daniel O'Donnell Jr. of Chelmsford. Her children JoAnna Cobleigh and her spouse Chris Rochon of Nashua, NH., Pamela Cobleigh of Chelmsford, Ma., Jeffrey Cobleigh and his wife Patrice of Brookline, NH. and Stephanie Cobleigh Ehwa and her spouse Todd. Her grandchildren Kosta Cobleigh, Katerina Cobleigh, Keira Murray, and step granddaughters, Abigail Ehwa, Ana O'Donnell and Keira O'Donnell as well as her Grand-dogs who she babysit frequently, Victoria and Tink. Also surviving is her sister Stephanie Cooper Smith of Wewahitchka, Fla., her brother George W. (Buddy) Cooper and his wife Betty Jo and her niece Karla Smith and her nephews Jason Smith, Caleb Cooper and Zeke Cooper all of Fla.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials in her name may be made Marine Toys for Tots or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Arrangements are by the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME
