Joan C. Fontaine

Joyful Gardener



Joan C. (Masterson) Fontaine, 88, passed away early Friday evening, March 1, 2019. Born in Providence, RI, she was the daughter of the late Joseph L. and Lillian M. (Triffitt) Masterson. She graduated from the Rhode Island Hospital School of Nursing. A devoted wife and mother of four, she moved to Chelmsford, MA over 58 years ago. Over the years she worked at St. Joseph Hospital in Lowell, the Lowell Visiting Nurse Association, D'Youville Senior Care, and Sunny Acres Nursing Home until she retired in 1995.



She was most content working in her beautiful flower gardens in Chelmsford providing the neighborhood with a wonderful variety of color and diversity of florae. She also taught herself to create lovely handmade quilts and enjoyed reading poetry, novels, and the Bible.



She was a communicant of St. Mary's Church, Chelmsford.



Joan is predeceased by her husband and soulmate Robert (Bob) E. Fontaine and her son Stephen and leaves her daughter Marianne and her husband Steve Cwalina of North Reading, her son David Fontaine, and her daughter Joanne (Nan) Fontaine both of Chelmsford. She also leaves four grandchildren, Sarah Mackinnon, Renee, Sam and Joe Fontaine, and four great-grandchildren Ava, Anthony, Jackson and Ethan Teles. In addition she leaves her sister Brenda and her husband Terry O'Neil of Penfield, New York.



The family would like to thank the nurses, aides and staff of the Ross-Worthen Alzheimer's Unit at Carleton Willard Village in Bedford, for the wonderful care they provided her during her last year of life.



Please buy yourself or someone else a beautiful bouquet or plant, enjoy the beauty of nature around you, and do a significant kindness in the spirit of Joan.



FONTAINE - Her funeral will be held on Wednesday, at 10:00 am, from the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen Street, Chelmsford, followed by her Funeral Mass at 11:00 am, at St. Mary's Church, Chelmsford to which relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, March 5, from 4:00 pm. to 7:00 pm. Burial will be in Pine Ridge Cemetery, 130 Billerica Road, Chelmsford. Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 3, 2019