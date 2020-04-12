|
Westford
Joan D. Lewis , 89, resident of Westford, MA and former longtime Chelmsford resident, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 4, 2020. She was the loving wife of late husband William James Lewis with whom she celebrated 61 years of marriage. Born in Bellows Falls, Vermont on January 2, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Julia Dempsey. Joan attended Nursing school in Vermont and after graduation went on to attend Boston College where she earned her Bachelor and Masters degrees. Joan also received her Doctorate in Education from Boston University. In addition to raising five children Joan had a distinguished professional career which included working as a Registered Nurse, a Nursing Professor at University of Massachusetts Lowell for twenty years and Dean of the Nursing School at Rivier University in Nashua, NH, where she developed the graduate nursing program. Joan is survived by her five children and their spouses, Julia (Lewis) and George Frascarelli of Chelmsford, Dr. William and Suzanne Lewis of Westford, Charles Lewis, Mark and Erika Lewis of Westord, Ann (Lewis) and John Jordan of New Canaan, CT: Her thirteen grandchildren, Colleen (Frascarelli) Sennott, Ann (Frascarelli) Ryan, George Frascarelli IV, William J. Lewis III, Matthew Lewis, Jeffrey Lewis, Charles Lewis Jr., Joseph Lewis, Stephen Lewis, Griffin Lewis, Andrew Jordan, Shannon Jordan, Ryan Jordan; Her one great-grandchild, Joseph Ryan. Immediate family members will travel to Bellows Falls, Vermont for interment. Memorial contributions may be made in Joan's name by mail to Saint Anne Church, 75 King Street, Littleton, MA 01460. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD, MA. For online condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 12, 2020