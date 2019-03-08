Resources More Obituaries for Joan Lauziere Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Joan E. (Gauthier) Lauziere RN

1939 - 2019



DUNSTABLE - Joan E. (Gauthier) Lauziere RN, age 79, a longtime resident of Dunstable, formerly of Lowell passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019, at the Bridges by Epoch in Westford. She was the loving wife of Norman A. Lauziere for



56 years.



Born in Lowell on May 16, 1939, she was a daughter of the late George and Mabel (Harrington) Gauthier. She was educated at St. Patrick Catholic school in Lowell and was a graduate of St. Joseph Hospital School of Nursing.



Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a Registered Nurse at the former St. Joseph Hospital and later for the Raytheon Co.



She enjoyed arts and crafts, gardening and canning. Joan loved assisting and caring for people, being the neighborhood nurse and being with children, especially her grandchildren. She always looked forward to spending time with family and friends for any occasion.



Joan was a parishioner of Our Lady of Grace Parish and a member of the Notre Dame De Lourdes Parish Ladies Sodality.



Surviving her in addition to her husband are two daughters and four sons as well as three daughters-in-law and one son-in-law. Cheryl Ann Lauziere and her spouse Linda Betti of Lunenburg, David M. Lauziere of Athol and his life time friend Tammy Benjamin and her two children Casey and Tyler, Kevin N. Lauziere and his wife Patty of Pepperell, James F. Lauziere and his wife Tanya of Worcester and Paul R. Lauziere of NC and Cathy J. Hamilton and her husband James of Pepperell; ten grandchildren, Tess, Joshua, Zackery, Noah, Alixx, Sabrina, Kaitlyn, Austin, Serenity, and Madison; three brothers and three sisters-in-law, Peter and Sally Gauthier of AZ, Mark and Susan Gauthier of Lowell, Paul and Pattie Gauthier of Tyngsborough, two sisters and a brother-in-law, Nancy Gaskill of NJ and Linda and Mark Crocco of Tyngsborough; also many nieces and nephews.



LAUZIERE - Joan E. (Gauthier) Lauziere RN. Relatives and friends will be received at the TYNGSBOROUGH FUNERAL HOME, 4 Cassaway Dr., Tyngsborough, MA on Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. Funeral Monday morning with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Our Lady of Grace Parish, 28 Tarbell St., Pepperell. Burial will follow in Central Cemetery, Dunstable. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Beacon Hospice c/o Amedisys Foundation, 290 Merrimack Street, Suite 242; Lawrence, MA 01843 or .



For directions or online condolences, please visit, www.tyngsboroughfuneralhome.com. Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 8, 2019