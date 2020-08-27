Tewksbury
Joan E. O'Connell of Tewksbury passed away peacefully at home on August 24, 2020 after a long struggle with Alzheimer's Disease. She was born in Lowell, MA on June 4, 1931 to parents John E. Briggs and Stella D. (Szmyt) Briggs. Joan graduated from South Portland (Maine) High School in 1948 and attended Tufts University before enlisting in the US Women's Army Corps Training Center and proudly serving as a Lieutenant in the US Army from 1952 to 1954. She subsequently moved to Boston, MA and received her BA in Economics degree from Boston University in 1956. She married her husband John in 1957 and in 1959 they moved to Tewksbury to raise their family. Joan remained a resident of Tewksbury for the last 61 years.
Joan is predeceased by her husband John C. O'Connell, Jr., and siblings Christine (Briggs) Rallis, John E. Briggs Jr., Theodore T. Briggs, Brenda A. (Briggs) Roberts, Marcia S. (Briggs) Wahl and James P. Briggs. She is survived by four children: John and wife Linda (Sarsfield) O'Connell, Annemarie (O'Connell) and husband Michael Karthas, Daniel and wife Linda (Bennett) O'Connell, and Peter O'Connell. She was Babci (grandmother) to Elizabeth (O'Connell) and husband Chad Cossette, Erik O'Connell, Christopher O'Connell, Michael Karthas II, Timothy and wife Meaghan (Corson) Karthas, Stacy Karthas, Thomas O'Connell and Caitlin (O'Connell) and husband Ben Bielicki, and Pra-Babci to Hannah and Jack Cossette and Owen Karthas. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews, her brother-in-law Thomas Wahl, sisters-in-law Vangie Briggs and Karen Briggs, and her special cousin Joan E. Klepacz.
Joan was a loving mother and grandmother and with her husband John enjoyed watching her children's and grandchildren's athletic events, dance recitals, and musical performances. She took great joy in caring for and watching her grandchildren grow. She enjoyed traveling, sewing, reading, and sitting at the beach or lake, but mostly enjoyed spending time with her family. Special places for vacations and family gatherings were Higgins Beach and Sheepscot Pond in Maine, and at her many family members' homes.
Joan was a parishioner and communicant at St. William's Church in Tewksbury and was active in the Catholic Church Sodality and CCD programs. She was the Office Manager and then Co-Director and Co-Owner of Pelham Kindergarten and Day Care Center for 35 years.
The family extends their thanks to the wonderful caregivers Nataly, Toni, Fatima, and Kettly from Right at Home who allowed Joan to spend the last years of her life comfortably in her own home. The family also thanks Middlesex East Visiting Nurse Hospice for their care and comfort.
Due to circumstances relating to the COVID-19 pandemic funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joan's memory to the Alzheimer's Association
