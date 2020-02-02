|
Beloved Sister, Aunt, and Friend
BILLERICA
Joan E. Sugden, age 64, passed away on January 20, 2020, at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center surrounded by her loving brothers and sisters.
Joan was born on May 6, 1955 in Concord, MA, the daughter of the late Harold J. Sugden and Anne B. (Marchetti) Sugden.
Joan grew up in Billerica, attending local schools, before attending and graduating from Keith Hall, Lowell, MA in 1973. Later, she completed the UMass Boston Addiction Counselor Education Program. Prior to her retirement, Joan worked in the fields of human services, retail, electronics, and landscaping. She had also managed the band Late August.
Joan is survived by two brothers, Joseph Sugden of Hampton, NH and Jeffrey Sugden and his wife Lee of Methuen: three sisters, Mary Sugden and her husband Richard Lescarbeau of Williamstown, Virginia Sugden and her partner Lisa Sullivan of Lowell, and Marcia Sugden Miller of Amesbury. She also leaves behind ten nieces and nephews, two great nieces, and her two closest friends Lisa Alyson and Mary Margaret Ahearn. Besides her parents whom she adored, Joan was predeceased in 2019 by her beloved sister Anne Sugden Cohn.
Joan was passionate about her family, music, dogs, the Patriots, Red Sox, Celtics, and reading the Boston Sunday Globe. She was a friend of Bill W. She was a gifted athlete in her youth. She enjoyed her happiest years spent living in Newburyport. Joan loved to laugh, and she will be remembered for her wicked sense of humor, as well as, of course, her generous and loving heart.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, February 9 at Lenzi's, Dracut, MA from 2:00 to 6:00 PM. Relatives and friends of Joan and her family are respectfully invited. Memorial contributions may be made to The Lupus Foundation of America or The National Fragile X Foundation. Arrangements under the care of the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, Billerica. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 2, 2020