Joan Higgins Cotran
formerly of Chelmsford, MA
Joan Higgins Cotran passed away at the age of 81 on February 8, 2020 in Venice FL. She was born in Somerville, MA on November 11, 1938 and was the daughter of the late Clarence (Higgy) and Ellen Higgins. Joan leaves behind her loving husband Rafic, brother, Dr. Reverend Richard Higgins and his wife Nancy of Danvers MA, her three sons, Steven Cotran and wife Lorena of Greenland, NH, Ronald Cotran and wife Janice of Merrimack, NH, Jeffrey Cotran and wife Giovana of Townsend, MA, grandchildren, Bradley, Mikayla, Isabella, Eric, Alexander, great-grandchild Charlee and many nieces and nephews.
Farley Funeral Home in Venice, Florida is handling the arrangements. www.farleyfuneralhome.com. Due to many uncertainties, memorial services will be held at a later date.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 14, 2020.